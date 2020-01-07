WWE News: Former RAW commentator wants to know how he can face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe by announcing that Lesnar would be entering the Royal Rumble battle royal match at the No. 1 spot.

Former NXT Superstar and RAW commentator Dio Maddin who was laid out by Lesnar by an F-5 early in November took to Twitter to amusingly ask how one could draw a number 2 spot in the Royal Rumble.

Dio Maddin's beef with Brock Lesnar

The former RAW commentator, Dio Maddin was taken out by Lesnar in November when he stood up to The Beast Incarnate to defend Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Lesnar and Heyman were searching around the arena for Rey Mysterio and when they confronted the RAW announce team, it prompted Maddin to stand up to Lesnar where the latter laid him out with a thunderous F-5 on the announce table.

Since then, the 28-year-old has not been seen on television and it was announced that he has decided to go back to being an in-ring competitor full-time. Maddin had since then expressed a desire to face Lesnar to get his retribution.

Now, after this historic announcement was made, Maddin posted a screenshot on his personal Twitter account where he asks how he can draw a number 2 spot at the Rumble. The 6'7" Superstar was trained by Booker T and can strike as an imposing figure against Lesnar. It will be interesting to see if the two lock horns sometime soon.