Brock Lesnar reveals history-making announcement regarding the Royal Rumble

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Brock Lesnar is taking on all comers on January 26th

Last week, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar would be returning to Monday Night RAW to kick off 2020 in spectacular fashion. With the annual Royal Rumble event coming up, many figured it had to do with his challenger for the event. However, viewers were in for a surprise.

Paul Heyman kicked off RAW with a pretty vulgar greeting to the WWE Universe, before getting into the nitty-gritty about possible challengers for Brock Lesnar. At the Royal Rumble, the Universal Champion originally hoped to defend the belt, but there was one problem. There's not one member on either the RAW, SmackDown, or even the NXT roster worthy of sharing the spotlight with the Beast Incarnate.

Heyman did promise that Lesnar would be doing something unprecedented. His client has been known to make history, whether it's collecting all the gold and accolades he's picked up throughout his various careers, or ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania. At the Royal Rumble, it will be no different.

On January 26th, Brock Lesnar will take part in the Royal Rumble. However, not only is he participating, but he'll be entering at No. 1. Though the WWE Title will not be on the line, all the Superstars who have been begging for a piece of Lesnar will get their shot.

If Brock Lesnar is victorious at the Royal Rumble, would we see him try to unify the titles and take on The Fiend? What happens to a Superstar if he's able to eliminate Lesnar? There are quite a few questions coming out of the announcement. Still, there isn't anybody, past, present, or future, who would voluntarily enter the Royal Rumble at No.1...save for the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.