5 NXT Superstars who could enter the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match

This might be the greatest female roster in wrestling today.

The Royal Rumble is a little over two weeks away and it is difficult not to get excited. There are so many possibilities across the board, in both Royal Rumble matches. While Brock Lesnar is entering the men's Rumble as WWE Champion, the 30-woman showcase also poses some interesting scenarios.

With the current female roster only adding up to around 20 active competitors, NXT is set to play a substantial role in the Royal Rumble once again.

After only contributing a couple of entrants in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, 2019 saw a lot of women from Full Sail show up in the match. The likes of Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Kacy Catanzaro showed their skills on the ultimate platform.

And with NXT's women's division going from strength to strength, we are likely to see another few names pop up at the Minute Maid Park on January 26th. Here are five NXT stars who could enter the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#5 Toni Storm

Is it Toni Time?

Toni Storm is set to challenge for the NXT UK Women's Championship this weekend, at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. But she is unlikely to come away with the belt, especially since she will also face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at Worlds Collide.

The 2018 Mae Young Classic winner will certainly put on an epic match against her biggest rival, but there may be more to come one night later. One way to make more strides for Storm would be by showing up in the Royal Rumble match.

She has not yet been a part of the Rumble, making it an even likelier possibility. Expect Toni Storm to enter the match and have a characteristically good showing.

