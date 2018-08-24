Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 NXT Superstars who could headline WrestleMania in the future

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Aug 2018

Triple H
Triple H - NXT boss

Let me get this straight, NXT although promoted as a developmental platform for WWE, is in full potential a flagship show for the company. Over the years, NXT has produced some remarkable PPVs, and brought out some amazing athletes to the WWE platform.

NXT is promoted as a developmental brand whose primary purpose is to serve as a farm system to the WWE roster. NXT though has come a long way to being recognized by experts and fans as a distinct show, as competent as RAW and SmackDown.

The recently concluded NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, received lots of praise from fans and wrestling pundits. It's not a secret that wrestlers NXT sign are mostly professional, and already experts in the arena. From Shinsuke Nakamura to Bobby Roode, and now Ricochet and Adam Cole. These are wrestlers who have already tasted success in their respective wrestling promotions.

There are also many wrestlers in WWE who have gone from nothing to being WWE Superstars, and some have established themselves to even greater heights after coming to the brand.

After the biggest summer carnival, WWE has made a soft reset in its storylines, heading to WrestleMania. SummerSlam was a treat for WWE fans, and looking at the idea of WWE trying to rope in other quality wrestlers from NXT, one needs to look at the idea of pushing these wrestlers.

From being naturally gifted, to working really hard to reach these heights, we take a look at 5 NXT wrestlers who can headline WrestleMania in the future.

#1 Ricochet

Ricochet
Ricochet

I have always graded Ricochet very highly in the cruiserweight division. But not just that, Ricochet is arguably the most versatile wrestler in recent times. Ricochet is the current NXT North American Champion who defeated Adam Cole in the recently concluded NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV to grab his first title belt in WWE.

The bout was a breathtaking spectacle. WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin went on to tweet how amazing the match was.

Ricochet could have an amazing match with any high card wrestler on the WWE roster, and him headlining WrestleMania is but just a major push away.

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Living to write and writing to live
