Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin has supreme praise for TakeOver match

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.22K   //    19 Aug 2018, 10:21 IST

NXT TakeOver ruled, because Stone Cold said so!
NXT TakeOver
ruled,
because Stone Cold said so!

What's the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin may no longer be an active performer in WWE, but he keeps a keen eye out on the young men and women in the NXT roster. From the looks of it, it seems like he was watching TakeOver tonight, and was impressed by Adam Cole vs. Ricochet.

X-Pac too seemed thrilled by the same match and Tweeted about it. How exciting must the praise be, for the two talented NXT performers!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole put the NXT North American Title on the line against Ricochet. The two men put on a modern day classic, leaving the audience wowed with their high flying performance.

This match stood out in a card filled with truly extraordinary matches. Ricochet won the match to become the NXT North American Champion. Cole did not have The Undisputed ERA by his side, as they'd already competed earlier in the night.

The heart of the matter

Now begins a brand new era with Ricochet as the North American Champion. I am sure there will be a rematch, this time with O'Reilly and Strong by Cole's side to even the odds for the former champion.

With Stone Cold Steve Austin and X-Pac putting the match over, I am sure that a lot more people will tune in to NXT. NXT is a solid brand that does not have as many people watching, as the main roster does. Both men had good things to say about the rest of the card as well, and I am sure that the entire NXT locker room is pleased.

What's next?

SummerSlam comes our way in less than twenty-four hours. Will SummerSlam be able to overshadow the excitement of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV with its star-studded lineup? Somehow I don't think so, unfortunately.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver Undisputed Era Stone Cold Steve Austin X-Pac
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Two more matches confirmed for NXT TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV - What should the Card look like.
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: NXT Superstar to undergo surgery after...
RELATED STORY
Ranking every NXT Takeover: Brooklyn event from worst to...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4
RELATED STORY
5 Things that Should happen at NXT Takeover: Chicago
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT Takeover: Chicago's top 5 performers
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover: Chicago II Report Card
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn 4 Results, August 18th 2019,...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on NXT Superstar's gruesome injury...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us