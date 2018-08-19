WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin has supreme praise for TakeOver match

NXT TakeOver ruled, because Stone Cold said so!

What's the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin may no longer be an active performer in WWE, but he keeps a keen eye out on the young men and women in the NXT roster. From the looks of it, it seems like he was watching TakeOver tonight, and was impressed by Adam Cole vs. Ricochet.

Well @AdamColePro and Ricochet just ripped it up. #NXT — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 19, 2018

Great matches are a dime a dozen these days. It has to be beyond great for me to give props like this.🙏 @KingRicochet @AdamColePro https://t.co/sVsM4AD37p — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 19, 2018

X-Pac too seemed thrilled by the same match and Tweeted about it. How exciting must the praise be, for the two talented NXT performers!

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole put the NXT North American Title on the line against Ricochet. The two men put on a modern day classic, leaving the audience wowed with their high flying performance.

This match stood out in a card filled with truly extraordinary matches. Ricochet won the match to become the NXT North American Champion. Cole did not have The Undisputed ERA by his side, as they'd already competed earlier in the night.

The heart of the matter

Now begins a brand new era with Ricochet as the North American Champion. I am sure there will be a rematch, this time with O'Reilly and Strong by Cole's side to even the odds for the former champion.

With Stone Cold Steve Austin and X-Pac putting the match over, I am sure that a lot more people will tune in to NXT. NXT is a solid brand that does not have as many people watching, as the main roster does. Both men had good things to say about the rest of the card as well, and I am sure that the entire NXT locker room is pleased.

What's next?

SummerSlam comes our way in less than twenty-four hours. Will SummerSlam be able to overshadow the excitement of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV with its star-studded lineup? Somehow I don't think so, unfortunately.

