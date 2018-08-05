5 NXT Superstars who should not be called up to the main roster after SummerSlam

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.63K // 05 Aug 2018, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are two of WWE NXT's top performers today

We are just two weeks away from the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam. This year the event shall once again be held at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, on August 19th.

Over the past few years, the WWE has gotten accustomed to have NXT Superstars being called up to the main roster following the WWE's "Big 4" PPV events; and this year is going to be no different.

Following SummerSlam, a few NXT Superstars are expected to move up to either RAW or SmackDown. While Superstars like Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno, and Lars Sullivan seem ready to move up to the main roster as they have nothing left to prove on the yellow brand, there are others who are yet to achieve the same.

These Superstars would better off by staying back in WWE's developmental brand either because they aren't ready for the main roster; or since they are yet to reach their full potential in NXT; or for another reason altogether.

So, with that being said, here are five NXT Superstars who shouldn't be called up to the main roster following SummerSlam--

#5 The Velveteen Dream

The Velveteen Dream is one of NXT's top Superstars today

The Velveteen Dream is one of the charismatic Superstars to have ever stepped inside an NXT ring. The former WWE Tough Enough contestant is a living example of how hard work and dedication to one's craft can do wonders for one's career.

The Velveteen Dream's mannerisms and character work are second to none, on the current NXT roster.

After debuting his Prince-inspired 'Velveteen Dream' character, the man who was formerly known by his real name, Patrick Clark, has put forth excellent matches against the likes of Aleister Black, Kassuis Ohno, Ricochet and Johnny Gargano just to name a few. His feud against Black last year was adjudged the feud of the year at the NXT Year End Awards.

With such charisma and character depth, one would hope for The Dream to debut on the main roster as soon as possible, but one has to keep in mind that the man is only 22 years old, and still has a lot to prove in NXT.

It would be criminal to move The Dream up to the main roster without him winning any championships on the yellow brand--and for this reason alone, it makes sense that the WWE should pass on the idea of having The Velveteen Dream debut on the main roster following SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT