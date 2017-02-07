5 NXT Superstars who will become WWE or Universal Champion

NXT is full of phenomenal talent, but not all of them will go on to achieve greatness.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle 07 Feb 2017

NXT has provided a foundation for great future talent for over three years now

The dynamic of NXT has changed dramatically over the last few years, with it starting off as a place to nurture and build the future stars of tomorrow. Whilst that is still true to an extent, there are many more established names from the independent scene than there used to be.

That isn't necessarily an issue, and if anything the brand has continued to grow as time has gone on.

But the recent roster is one of the thinnest that they've had in a long time, which is saying something when you consider that there are still a number of guys who should be considered future World Champions on the main roster. No matter what shape, size or age they are, these guys look destined to break into that main event picture once they're given the opportunity.

It won't be easy, as we all know, but the brand split makes it all the more likely that these five will succeed and thrive. Whether they'd prefer to make the move to Raw or SmackDown Live is anyone's guess, but what can be guaranteed is that they will give their hearts and souls to the company, which is something that should always be considered when looking towards future Champions.

With that said, let's take a look at five NXT superstars who will become WWE or Universal Champion.

#1 Bobby Roode

One word – glorious

Glorious. The one word to describe Bobby Roode and his unbelievable rise to the top of the NXT mountain. The current NXT Champion looks set to be one of the biggest stars the promotion has ever seen, and you have to believe that the former TNA original will go on to crash the main event seen on Raw or SmackDown Live one day. It just seems inevitable.

He has the look, the experience, the in-ring talent and everything else required to make his run in WWE an overwhelming success. We can see Roode getting called up sometime around Survivor Series 2017, if not sooner, depending on how worried WWE is about his age.

Who knows, maybe he could create history and win the WWE Championship on his first night. Onto the man that Roode defeated for the strap.