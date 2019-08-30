5 NXT vs Main Roster Matches that we would love to see

Cole vs Rollins?

On September 18, NXT will premiere live on the USA Network. The weekly TV show will be taped live from Full Sail University on Wednesday nights, meaning that the show will go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's weekly show on TNT.

While NXT's move to cable has been met with a lot of cynicism, we are of the opinion that this was something which was bound to happen.

Fans have been clamoring for an alternative in wrestling for quite some time now, and AEW is being seen as a beacon of hope by a lot of wrestling fans. But, somewhere down the line, the AEW Crew went a little overboard with their less-than-veiled attacks on Vince McMahon & Co.

This is essentially WWE's way of saying that they recognize the potential threat AEW could pose in the long run and, as such, they are putting out a product which has a nearly identical fanbase to compete with the young, upstart promotion.

NXT's cable premiere should be quite an interesting one. It was reported that WWE was looking to move some of the main roster talents back to NXT to get fresh new eyeballs on it. You can bet your bottom dollar that the company will be pulling out all the stops to make the show an absolute can't miss.

One of the things that they could is have NXT Superstars compete against main roster talent. This could be a huge rating draw for the company, as fans have wanting to see this concept come to fruition for quite some time now.

Here are five NXT Vs Main Roster dream matches that we would like to see:

#5 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Vs Chelsea Green and Deonna Purazzo (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

It's about time that the Women's Tag Titles are defended in NXT

When the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were introduced earlier this year, we were told that the titles would be defended across all brands which included NXT and NXT UK.

But, sadly, apart from a one-off appearance by then-champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks, the titles are yet to be defended at Full Sail. After being put in the backburner for the past few months, WWE seems to be finally putting some effort into building the division.

The current Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, have been a constant on both RAW and SmackDown and have had three successful defenses, more than anyone in the title's short history. Cross and Bliss are NXT alumni and have been an effective unit so far in the reign as tag champs.

A team which has been quite the wave in the NXT Live event circuit has been that of Deonna Purazzo and Chelsea Green.

The Virtuosa and the Woman formerly known as Laurel Van Ness, collectively known as, VXT, have been killing it on NXT Live event loops.

Fans have been vocal about the mistreatment of the women's tag titles and given how big of deal NXT's move to the USA Network is made out to be, we wouldn't be surprised to see Bliss and Cross defending the championships on the very first live episode of NXT on USA Network.

Unlike the main roster, NXT has been some of the best tag-team wrestling in the world. Starting a Takeover with a killer high-octane, fast-paced tag match has almost become a tradition.

Bringing the Women's tag team titles to Full Sail will be a huge step in re-building the division for the women and given how much NXT values tag team wrestling, this in all likelihood will be a solid match.

