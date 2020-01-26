5 NXT Superstars that should appear in the Women's Royal Rumble

26 Jan 2020

Shayna Baszler defeated both Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series.

There are currently nine confirmed entrants in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. The nine women who confirmed that they will be competing in this match are Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. It is reasonable to assume that all of the other women on Raw and Smackdown besides Asuka and Lacey Evans (who are challenging for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at Royal Rumble) will participate in this match.

This list of other women on the roster include Billie Kay, Kairi Sane, Lana, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Zelina Vega, Sasha Banks, and Tamina. There are still thirteen spots left to fill. While some of these spots can go to returning superstars and legends, there are also a number of talented female superstars from NXT and NXT UK that can compete in this match as well.

#5 Kacy Catanzaro

Kacy Catanzaro signed with WWE in 2018.

Kacy Catanzaro made her main roster debut in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match. She had previously had a breakout performance in the 2019 Mae Young Classic with a strong match against Rhea Ripley in the second round. She managed to avoid elimination with an impressive display of athleticism and acrobatic skill before later being tossed out by Rhea Ripley.

She then took a break from wrestling to reconsider her future in the business after suffering a back injury. Many thought that she was retiring and that she had quit wrestling altogether. Kacy Catanzaro was then a surprise entrant in a battle royal to determine the number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship and managed to save herself from being eliminated once again with help from her tag team partner Kayden Carter before Io Shirai crushed her championship aspirations.

Now that Kacy Catanzaro has returned to WWE, she should be a surprise entrant in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. Her Kofi Kingston moment last year stole the show, and it should become an annual tradition for her to avoid elimination in impressive fashion.

