5 of Brock Lesnar's best WWE matches since his return in 2012

The Beast Incarnate 'Brock Lesnar'

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to the WWE on April 2, 2012. He previously left the WWE in 2004 after a terrible main event at WrestleMania XX with Goldberg.

Since making his comeback, he has been dominant, and has had some historic feuds and memorable matches with the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and CM Punk, to name a few.

Rumors suggest that his match at SummerSlam this Sunday against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship could be his final match in the WWE. One outrageous theory is that Lesnar could head to the UFC with the Universal Championship around his waist.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has cleared up what The Beast has left on his current WWE deal. According to Ringside News, he said:

"He's under contract with WWE until the end of August, and he's got one more match in his contract."

He's also apparently set for the RAW after SummerSlam. If Lesnar is indeed leaving the WWE after SummerSlam, it would be a huge loss for the WWE because he has been a star attraction for them since 2012. Let us take a look at his 5 best matches during his second stint with the WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs John Cena (SummerSlam 2014)

The Beast took Cena to Suplex City 16 times

This match is one of the most shocking matches in the history of SummerSlam. The fans expected a back-and-forth match between Lesnar and Cena, but instead were treated to a squash match.

Lesnar dominated the match from the start. He took John Cena to Suplex City, and by the time the match was over, Cena was suplexed 16 times! That was not all, Lesnar had to F-5 Cena twice to finally pin him down and become the WWE Heavyweight Champion.

Such a dominant display made Lesnar unconquerable. This match was one-sided but fans were hoping that Cena would somehow manage to overcome the odds and retain his title, but Brock was too strong for him. The booking was perfect by the WWE, as the fans were shocked when they left the arena, treated to a memorable main event.

