5 of the best Daniel Bryan matches before he came to the WWE

For all his achievements in WWE, it was the things he did before he stepped into WWE that made fans still talk about today.

Marc Madison ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 11:52 IST 961 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Which matchup is a must-see contest or Daniel Bryan's prior to coming to the WWE?

Since his return to active competition as part of WWE, Daniel Bryan has once again emerged as someone fans can embrace. This was apparent as they warmly welcomed his return. He has been engaged in a number of storylines since his return, in particular ones with Big Cass and Samoa Joe. For all his achievements in WWE, it was the things he did before he stepped into WWE that made fans who witnessed them know that he was a special talent.

Prior to WWE, he competed under his real name of Bryan Danielson and carried the nickname of 'American Dragon'. There had innumerable matches against a wide variety of talent. To narrow all of those down to only a few 'best' matches was a challenge, but here are a few choices based on personal preference and remarkable storytelling. Here are five of the best Daniel Bryan matches before he was in WWE.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

#5. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Mike Quackenbush & Jigsaw September 13, 2009

For anyone that is unfamiliar with the CHIKARA promotion, it is a roster featuring a cast of characters. They have fun while at the same time presenting incredible athleticism and tremendous matches. This matchup took place in what looks like a gymnasium. Many will recognize Danielson's partner, who now competes as Cesaro, a former United States and WWE tag team champion. They faced current WWE producer Mike Quackenbush and masked talent Jigsaw.

Castagnoli and Danielson had previously had one-on-one matches, which were highly intense. However, when they were put together as a tandem, fans saw that Quackenbush and Jigsaw could hold up their end, leading to a highly exciting and competitive match. While many know the names of Bryan and Cesaro, it was Quackenbush and Jigsaw that truly did a remarkable job.

Related stories: 5 current WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan fought before coming to WWE