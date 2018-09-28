5 of the funniest WWE botches of all time

Some superstars botches are actually hilarious!

Botches are unavoidable in the wrestling ring sometimes because whenever there's a show presented in front of a live audience there is always room for error. Over the past few days, there has been a lot of talk of Brie Bella and her "botch" against Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw, which has led to Morgan being diagnosed with a concussion.

Whilst some botches over the years have resulted in injury and some of the worst have ended careers, there are some that are just hilarious to watch back because there were no lasting factors to any of the stars involved.

Even though botches are frowned upon by WWE officials, there are some that even the stars involved have to look back and laugh about and here are just a few...

#5 John Cena and Batista

This one was one of the greatest!

John Cena and Batista are both former World Champions and have made quite the impact in the acting world as well as the wrestling world, but one day that both men will want to forget came back at The Royal Rumble in 2005.

Cena and Batista were the two final men and it was obvious that Batista was supposed to be the winner, but when it came to the final spot in the match, Batista's powerbomb over the top rope took him over the ropes and in a shocking turn of fate, both men landed on the outside at the exact same time.

Vince McMahon was then called out since two men can't be crowned the winner (even though they once were) and on his way into the ring, he tore both of his quads which meant that he was unable to stand up. Vince then sat on the floor in the ring and restarted the end of the match so that Batista could pick up the win, on a night where pretty much everything went wrong for The Chairman of WWE.

