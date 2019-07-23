×
5 of the most controversial Shawn Michaels moments in WWE history

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
851   //    23 Jul 2019, 02:40 IST

Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history and tops many lists as the greatest of all-time.

Michaels is famous for his innovative and exhilarating in-ring style, coupled with excellence as a character and on the microphone.

However, as famous as Shawn Michaels is for his pro wrestling ability, he is probably equally famous for his off-camera controversies and attitude issues throughout his career.

As we celebrate the birthday of The Heartbreak Kid today, let's take a look at 5 of the most controversial moments from HBK's storied WWE career.

#5 Overselling for Hulk Hogan

Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels

In 2005, Shawn Michaels faced Hulk Hogan for the first time in WWE at the big SummerSlam PPV.

The bout was considered controversial as many fans claimed HBK over-sold Hogan's offence as a way of mocking the ageing WWE Hall of Famer.

According to past reports, HBK and Hogan were scheduled to compete in multiple matches following their SummerSlam bout, including a Steel Cage match. However, Hogan reportedly pulled out of subsequent bouts with HBK, before SummerSlam, citing injury. The move to nix further matches on Hogan's part reportedly angered HBK, which led up to their match at SummerSlam.

In the end, HBK wildly sold a lot of Hulk Hogan's offence in the PPV bout, leading fans to believe The Heartbreak Kid was mocking Hogan as a way of retaliating against past creative issues.

Despite the above rumours, however, Shawn Michaels has maintained in interviews after the match that he was not overselling for Hogan, but instead was playing the role that WWE wanted him to play in the bout. HBK added that he has great respect for Hulk Hogan, and he did not intend to mock the Hulkster during their infamous SummerSlam match in 2005.

