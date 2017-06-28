5 of the most underrated managers in WWE history

There are a number of managers who don't get the respect they deserve.

28 Jun 2017

Heyman, Hart and Albano are three of the greatest

For better or for worse, the WWE have stripped away several elements that were once considered essential to the presentation of professional wrestling in North America, but none of them is more sorely missed than the manager.

There was once a time when the likes of the Grand Wizard, Captain Lou Albano and Freddy Blassie added their own unique flavour to the WWE’s galaxy of stars. However, those days are long gone, and with the exception of the legendary Paul Heyman, there isn’t a single elite manager under contract to the world’s largest wrestling promotion.

It is no exaggeration to say that Vince McMahon and co. have missed a trick here because several of today's Superstars desperately need a Jim Cornette or a Bobby Heenan to help them elevate their level of work.

While managers usually add a great deal to the presentation of their clients, they can easily fly under the radar, and we are gathered here to pay our respects to five loveable weasels who aren’t showered with the adulation they deserve.

Without any further ado, here is our list of 5 the most underrated managers in WWE history:

#1 Ric Flair

Ric Flair helped to nurture Batista and Randy Orton

Ric Flair is rightfully known as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, and his body of his work is well documented. However, it is very seldom that anybody talks about the Nature Boy's exploits as a manager, and it's nothing short of a travesty.

During his time with Evolution, the 16-time World Champion primarily mentored his younger comrades; consequently, he was in their corner every time one of them had a match. And to nobody’s surprise, Flair excelled at it.

Every aspect of his performances, from the underhanded tactics to the facial expressions, was masterful. The Dirtiest Player in the Game managed to draw heel heat and combine it with his signature dose of comedy, showing a jaded audience his mastery of the nuances that once defined professional wrestling. It’s truly a pity that Flair didn’t manage more young Superstars and take them under his wing.