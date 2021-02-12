5 old photos of current WWE Superstars as fans

It's not often that WWE Superstars sign with the company without having been a fan as a child. While some of those have still become top stars, a large part of this generation of WWE Superstars were big fans growing up.

Here are some old photos of current WWE Superstars as fans.

#5 WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks with John Cena, Snoop Dogg, and Vickie Guerrero

Sasha Banks has had a long relationship with WWE. She was always a fan growing up, and Eddie Guerrero was and still is her favorite. Banks has revealed how she attended the RAW in Minnesota in 2005, not knowing that Guerrero had passed away.

It was through her cousin Snoop Dogg that she had her first connection with WWE, getting backstage access. However, her professional wrestling journey would only begin in 2010. After two years on the independent scene, she officially signed with WWE.

Those who followed her journey in WWE from the NXT days know just how radical an evolution she has had. Sasha Banks was among the most highly-touted women when there were first talks about the Four Horsewomen in NXT.

When she was called up to the WWE main roster in 2015, it would take her time to reach the next level. While Charlotte Flair's success was instant, Sasha Banks had to wait a year before winning her first Women's title. She did so in 2016, and the title reigns started pouring in during a feud where she and Charlotte Flair would constantly exchange the prize.

Already a WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, there are only a few things Sasha Banks has left to accomplish before achieving everything there is. She is a centerpiece of WWE's women's division and will go down in history as a legend of the company.