5 old WWE rivalries John Cena may revisit after his return

John Cena is making his way back to WWE soon. As he mentioned during a recent interview, Cena may be back in WWE sooner than fans realize.

However, when he returns, there is a question of how long he will be back for. Depending on the length of his next WWE run, Cena could have multiple interesting feuds. Cena’s list of old rivalries in WWE is huge, as he has wrestled almost everyone who was on the roster when he was a regular part of the company.

He wrestled with previous generation wrestlers such as The Rock and Triple H, wrestlers from his generation such as Randy Orton, Batista and Edge, and also the next generation, such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

With that being the case, when Cena returns to WWE, there may be a few rivalries he wants to revisit. Leaving aside Randy Orton, as that’s one feud that fans have had enough of, in this article, we will take a look at five rivalries that John Cena may want to visit again in WWE.

#5 John Cena vs Roman Reigns

When it was announced that John Cena was returning to WWE, fans immediately knew that one of the likeliest matches on the card would be him facing the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns and John Cena are quite familiar with each other and the two were in a feud in one of Cena’s last lengthy runs with the company. The two had a feud where Cena lost to Reigns and passed him the torch.

However, since then, John Cena and Roman Reigns have both moved to very different places in their careers. While Cena has focused more on his Hollywood career, Reigns has turned heel and become the face of the company over the course of the last year.

When Cena returns, he could easily face Reigns in what would be one of the most interesting possible feuds. Cena could accuse Reigns of having given up the values that he used to stand for and it could lead to them wrestling again.

If John Cena were to challenge Reigns once more, the match between the two would be interesting as always. Whether the matches will be interesting or not will be revealed in time.

