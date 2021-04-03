5 Oldest WWE WrestleMania main eventers

WWE WrestleMania 37 is just days away and the anticipation towards the two-night sports entertainment extravaganza is quickly building up.

The main event of WWE WrestleMania is considered by most superstars to be the pinnacle of a professional wrestler's in-ring career. The majority of the stars state that one of their main goals is to close the show at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The WrestleMania main event is often reserved for the biggest names in the company. While certain WWE Superstars have main evented WrestleMania cards early stages of their careers, some have continued to do so well into the twilight years.

Let's take a closer look at the five oldest WWE Superstars to main event WrestleMania.

#5 Brock Lesnar - 42 years old (WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two vs Drew McIntyre)

Brock Lesnar faced off against Drew McIntyre in the main event WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has main evented WrestleMania on multiple occasions during his career.

His most recent one came against Drew McIntyre last year at WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

After Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, the Scottish Warrior chose to face The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at the Showcase Of The Immortals.

Drew McIntyre even eliminated Lesnar on his way to victory in the Royal Rumble match. So, the animosity between the two superstars had already begun to grow before their WrestleMania showdown.

The match was scheduled to take place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was moved to the WWE Performance Center on a closed set with no live audience.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

In a fast-paced and hard-hitting match, Drew McIntyre successfully conquered Brock Lesnar in under five minutes to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

The Beast Incarnate's WWE contract expired after his match at WrestleMania 36 and he hasn't been seen on WWE television since.

Brock Lesnar was 42 years old at the time of this match, making him one of the oldest WWE Superstars to ever compete in a WrestleMania main event.

