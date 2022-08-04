WATCH: On-screen romances of Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been making headlines lately due to his retirement from WWE.

While the WWE Universe gears up for what's coming next in the company, fans also look back at the memories and legacy left behind by Mr. McMahon.

Not only was he a genius booker who took the promotion to new heights, but he was also a regular figure on weekly television. Besides taking huge bumps for his age, McMahon also partook in several romantic storylines throughout his career.

Vince McMahon had a few on-screen romances in WWE

The five female former superstars we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Candice Michelle

Stacy Keibler

Torrie Wilson

Sable

Trish Stratus

Do you think WWE should produce romantic storylines more? Sound off in the comments below.

