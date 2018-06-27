5 on-screen WWE friendships that came to a brutal end

Bayley turned on Sasha Banks this week on Raw

This week on Raw, Bayley finally reached boiling point with her former friend Sasha Banks and attacked her after their loss to The Riott Squad which has now left many fans wondering if Bayley has turned heel and if this will be a lengthy feud for both women moving forward.

Of course, Bayley and Sasha's friendship is not the first one to come to a brutal end since there are many other friends in the history of WWE that have come to blows when they realized that they are no longer on the same page.

Hell hath no fury like a wrestler scorned and here are just a few examples of how scorned some wrestlers can be with superstars that were once their friends.

#5. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

The Festival of Friendship took a brutal turn for Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was there for Kevin Owens when he realized that he didn't actually have any friends in the company and the duo was inseparable for months, having each other's backs when the odds were stacked against them.

This all came to an end last year as part of "The Festival of Friendship" in one of the most heartbreaking turns in recent history. When Owens handed Jericho the "List of Owens" and Jericho's name was the only one on the list, it was obvious that the two friends had hit a roadblock.

Following a brutal beatdown from Owens, Jericho was able to gain a semblance of revenge when he cost Owens his Universal Championship a few weeks later in a match against Goldberg and Owens then took Jericho's United States Championship at WrestleMania. It has been a back and forth feud between the two men over the past year even though Jericho has been mostly MIA and it's easy to believe that these two men will never be able to patch up their differences following such a brutal betrayal.