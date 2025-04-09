5 one-night-only WWE reunions that could happen at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and the match card is nearly complete. At the moment, 11 matches have been booked for the blockbuster PLE, and two or three more are expected to be added to the match card.

Aside from the respective blockbuster matches, WrestleMania 41 could see the reunion of some of the best tag teams of all time and the return of a WWE legend. Let's look at what we could see at the Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

#5. Rikishi could come to Jey Uso's aid at WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Rikishi (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Rikishi has been vocal about Jey Uso's incredible run as a top babyface on RAW. He has been pleased with the push the Yeet Master has got from WWE and is hopeful that his son will become World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

The WWE legend has referred to Jey Uso's feud with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and would love to see his son dethrone the Ring General at 'Mania.

To help him make history, Rikishi could show up at WrestleMania 41 and interfere in the title match to distract Gunther and help Jey Uso become World Champion.

#4. The Nexus has hinted at a WWE reunion

The Nexus took WWE by storm in the second half of 2010, but they lasted only a year before disbanding in August 2011. Over the years, there have been rumors about a WWE reunion, but it hasn't happened yet.

WrestleMania 41 could be the perfect spot for a WWE reunion for The Nexus. CM Punk and John Cena, who had a storyline with the faction, will be in Las Vegas, and the same goes for Wade Barrett, who is the only member of The Nexus who is still working for WWE.

Thus, Triple H could bring back the rest of the members for a one-off appearance to bring the faction back together. They could have an in-ring or backstage segment or even interfere in CM Punk or John Cena's matches, keeping the door open for one more run in WWE.

#3. The DX were inducted into the Hall of Fame

The DX is an iconic tag team that has dominated WWE for years, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels as its leaders. The faction entered the Hall of Fame in 2019 and could reunite at WrestleMania 41.

The reason is Triple H's Hall of Fame induction, which will take place during the WrestleMania Weekend. The Game's HOF induction looks like the perfect chance for the faction to reunite again.

#2. The Shield dominated WWE in the early 2010s

The Shield was one of the top factions in WWE in the early 2010s but disbanded after Seth Rollins betrayed Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

Even though they reunited a few years later, they have all moved in different directions. Rollins and Reigns have become rivals, while Ambrose left WWE and has become the face of AEW.

Still, The Shield could reunite at WrestleMania 41, when Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will compete in a Triple Threat Match with CM Punk.

Rollins and Reigns have a major feud but could put their differences aside if Ambrose shows up for a one-off appearance to reunite with his former brothers.

#1. Layla and Michelle McCool

Layla and Michelle McCool had a successful run as Women's Tag Team Champions in the early 2010s. Fast-forward to today, and they have both retired from wrestling, but they could reunite at WrestleMania 41.

The reason is Michelle McCool's Hall of Fame induction. Layla is expected to attend so she can reunite with her former tag team partner on the stage or backstage.

