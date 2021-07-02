5 opponents for Adam Cole should he make the move to the WWE main roster

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole and rumors of a call-up to the WWE main roster go hand-in-hand.

Speculation as to the former NXT Champion moving to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown has persisted for years at this point.

Cole made his NXT debut during the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III event in August 2017. Since then, along with The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole has carried the black and gold brand firmly on his back.

The former leader of The Undisputed Era has achieved everything there is to achieve in the world of NXT. Adam Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion in WWE history, the inaugural NXT North American Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He is also the second ever NXT Triple Crown Champion.

But, it's fair to say that there is nothing left for Adam Cole to accomplish in NXT. The Undisputed Era has now split up and it finally feels like time to see Cole move to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

Due to recent WWE "budget cuts," several high-profile names on both RAW and SmackDown have been released. This has left a noticeable void on both shows, with a desperate need for new faces and names to come in.

With WWE returning to touring this month and a 2021 Draft on the horizon, the WWE Universe could finally see Adam Cole move to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five opponents for Adam Cole should he make the move to the WWE main roster.

#5 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton is currently teaming with Riddle on Monday Night RAW as the tag team R-K-Bro

Randy Orton is one of the most experienced and accomplished stars on the WWE roster today.

The 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been a featured player on Monday Night RAW for the past twelve months. After engaging in a lengthy rivalry with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, The Viper has now turned to tag team action on the red brand.

Woods and Riddle had a great match last week. But there is only ONE #RKO and you’ll see it tonight on #WWERaw. @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/XNZpjDeZ2J — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 31, 2021

Recent months have seen Randy Orton form an unlikely tag team with former United States Champion Riddle on Monday Night RAW. Known as R-K-Bro, Riddle and Orton have quickly formed one of the most popular tag teams in WWE.

Whilst Orton's eyes may currently be fixated on tag team competition, a feud against Adam Cole would certainly be a fascinating watch if the former NXT Champion is called up to Monday Night RAW.

Randy Orton has had his issues in the past with certain NXT Superstars. The Viper has called out names such as Tommaso Ciampa in the past due to the "NXT style." Perhaps a feud between Orton and Cole could play off this real-life issue that The Apex Predator possibly has with the black and gold brand?

