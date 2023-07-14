5 opponents for AJ Styles following Karrion Kross feud

Last week on SmackDown, AJ Styles registered a victory over Karrion Kross and seemingly brought their feud to a close. In defeating Kross, Styles looked impressive and received a lot of praise from fans on social media. However, with the feud potentially coming to an end, there is a major question that's come up.

The question is, who will Styles feud with now? While there are many directions he could go, WWE will have a lot to consider before booking another feud for Styles. It will be interesting to see the direction the company decides to move when it comes to the former champion.

Today in this article, we will look at five superstars who could potentially feud with AJ Styles on SmackDown:

#5. AJ Styles vs Sheamus

Last week on the blue brand, Sheamus was the victim of a defeat at the hands of US Champion Austin Theory. While Theory is expected to move on to bigger things, there is a lot of doubt surrounding the future of Sheamus. There is no clarity on whom the Irish superstar will face next.

This could be a perfect opportunity for a match between Sheamus and AJ Styles. A contest between the two could also lead to a clash between The O.C. and The Brawling Brutes. Considering the talent involved in this potential feud, it would certainly be an interesting watch.

#4. Rey Mysterio

If WWE wishes for AJ Styles to turn heel, there is no one better than the leader of the LWO Rey Mysterio to help him. Mysterio is in a position where he is not involved in a significant rivalry. So this could be the perfect opportunity to use the Luchador's talent on Friday Nights.

Just like The O.C. vs The Brawling Brutes, a rivalry between Styles and Mysterio could lead to The O.C. vs LWO. Considering both superstars are legends in their own right, it would be interesting to observe who comes out on top if WWE pairs them against each other.

#3. Grayson Waller

In recent weeks we've witnessed Grayson Waller get on the bad side of legends including John Cena and Edge. It seems as if Waller is on a path to becoming the ultimate villain.

After making his in-ring debut last week in a losing effort against The Rated-R Superstar, it will be interesting to see if WWE continues the feud between the two.

If not, AJ Styles could be a potential opponent for Waller. Considering Styles' popularity among the WWE Universe, a rivalry against the American superstar could help Waller tremendously. If WWE wants to give Grayson Waller a major push, having him feud against Styles would be extremely beneficial.

#2. Austin Theory

One can say that AJ Styles is in the twilight of his career. Throughout his time in wrestling, Styles has managed to make an impact as both a face and a heel. Before The Phenomenal One decides to bid goodbye to the ring, it would only be fair for him to be given another singles title opportunity.

While feuding with Roman Reigns is unlikely, Styles can be paired up against US Champion Austin Theory. The 25-year-old's reign with the US Championship has been dry. A feud with Styles can help generate a lot of interest in the US title and potentially lead to an epic clash at SummerSlam.

#1. LA Knight

Since his disappointing loss at Money in the Bank, LA Knight has not been engaged in any notable storylines.

On the SmackDown after MITB, Knight appeared on a SmackDown Exclusive before the show, taking out Hit Row. However, it is clear that if Knight has to be pushed further, he will need a solid feud.

This is where AJ Styles could come into play. Considering Knight is still not officially a face and more of a tweener, the feud would make sense. If Knight manages to get over Styles in this potential rivalry, it could open a lot of doors for him before the end of this year.

Who would you like to see The Phenomenal One feud against next? Sound off in the comments below!