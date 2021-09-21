WWE Draft: 5 opponents for Cesaro if he moves to RAW

When one talks about swing in WWE, a certain name that comes to mind is Cesaro. The King of Swing has swayed quite a few superstars on the SmackDown roster, with Seth Rollins in particular being at the receiving end multiple times.

The inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has been in some interesting rivaliries with big heels on the blue-brand. As a babyface, Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37, which was one of the biggest wins of his career. He then went on to beat Rollins on SmackDown, earning him a chance to compete for the Universal Championship.

The Swiss Superstar squared off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash and came mighty close to winning, before falling short. After this match, Cesaro was attacked by Rollins and their feud continued for a couple of weeks on SmackDown, culminating at Hell in a Cell, where Cesaro was defeated.

The King of Swing was again beaten by the Drip King in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the July 9 espisode of SmackDown and since then hasn't been in any noteworthy storyline.

With the WWE Draft taking place at the start of next month, it would surely be a good idea to put Cesaro on the red-brand in a new storyline. In this article, we identify 5 opponents for Cesaro if he is drafted to RAW.

#5 AJ Styles vs Cesaro - A phenonmenal feud

AJ Styles is one of the leading heels on RAW and it would be interesting to have Cesaro go up against him. Currently in a rivalry with Randy Orton, Styles could look to continue his dominant heel run with a feud against another babyface in Cesaro.

With Omos, Styles' personal colossus and tag team partner by his side, The Swiss Superstar would certainly have his hands full. Whether this culminates in a tag-team feud with Cesaro and a babyface partner or one-on-one with The Phenomenal One, the rivalry will surely be a riveting contest.

