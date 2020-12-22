5 opponents for Charlotte Flair after WWE TLC

Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to WWE TLC when she replaced Lana in the Women's Tag Team Championship match to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Her return was a huge success, as she won the tag team titles with Asuka to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion in the process. The 12-time Women's Champion now joins Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Asuka on the elite list of stars who have won every title available in WWE.

Despite winning the tag team titles, Charlotte Flair and Asuka are essentially singles wrestlers. Asuka is the WWE RAW Women's Champion. Therefore, as we head towards the road to WrestleMania 37, she will soon be entering a title program, which means wrestling in singles action.

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in the company's history. WWE will no doubt use her legacy and star power to elevate both the women's tag and singles divisions on Monday Night RAW.

Similar to the Golden Role Models earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Bayley both fought in tag team and singles matchups. Charlotte and Asuka could very well do the same. There are plenty of opponents for Charlotte to face on Monday Night RAW.

In this article, we will look at five opponents for Charlotte Flair after WWE TLC.

#5 Charlotte Flair could feud with Nia Jax

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair have some heated history

Nia Jax was the reason why Charlotte was written off WWE television back in June. Jax attacked "The Queen" backstage on the June 17 episode of Monday Night RAW and slammed her arm into a crate, causing her six-month absence.

Charlotte got some form of revenge by defeating Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC. However, Charlotte will undoubtedly be looking to dish out some payback on Jax face-to-face.

Charlotte hasn't faced Nia Jax one-on-one since 2017, therefore the match is somewhat fresh. Charlotte Flair's comeback has already made a statement, but "The Queen" will most certainly want to reinsert her dominance in the women's division. Nia Jax is the perfect first opponent for Charlotte to do just that.