5 Opponents for Dabba Kato on RAW Underground

A couple of weeks ago, WWE RAW witnessed a significant and refreshing change in the programming, as the company introduced the concept of 'RAW Underground'. The idea of RAW Underground takes inspiration from fight clubs and Bloodsport, as it involves Superstars competing in a ring with no ropes. Although this new change got mixed reactions from the fans, it was received positively by the majority of the WWE Universe.

This idea has a ton of potential, as it can be used to build new stars as well as it can give a chance to a diverse roster to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. We might also see many real-life feuds getting settled on RAW Underground. Until now, we have witnessed Superstars like Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shayna Baszler decimate their opponents on RAW Underground. But there is one Superstar whose dominance has known no bounds, ever since he made his debut on RAW.

Dabba Kato (FKA Babatunde) has proved to be the perfect fit for RAW Underground from the very beginning. Anybody who steps in the ring, feels the wrath of Dabba Kato. If he continues to terrorize everybody like this, there's no doubt that he will have a bright future on the main roster.

Keeping that in mind, we present to you five superstars who can possibly bring the big fight to Dabba Kato. These matches can surely attract people's attention towards RAW Underground and can also enhance Kato's credibility as a competitor.

Honorable mentions: Big E, Matt Riddle, Timothy Thatcher, Keith Lee.

#5 Samoa Joe confronts Dabba Kato on RAW Underground

Samoa Joe can possibly return to WWE RAW for causing destruction.

Samoa Joe is currently enjoying his stint as a commentator on WWE RAW. People absolutely love his commentary, as he has been gold on the mic. But it's about time Samoa Joe once again returns to the squared circle on WWE RAW. Even WWE has been hinting towards a possible Samoa Joe return as he is being heavily featured in the Seth vs. Dominic storyline.

If Samoa Joe is ready to get back in action, he must make his in-ring return on WWE RAW Underground. The action-packed nature of RAW Underground seems perfect for Joe. He can once again build himself as a machine of destruction by destroying everybody in his path. But to really become the King of RAW Underground, Joe would need to take down Dabba Kato.

Dabba Kato vs. Samoa Joe is a match fans would love to see on any given day. These two talented Superstars can produce one of the most intense wrestling encounters ever and that's why WWE needs to book this feud on RAW sooner rather than later.