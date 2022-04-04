5 opponents for Edge after WrestleMania 38

We don't think we know Edge after his WrestleMania 38 match against AJ Styles. In addition to his music, everything else has changed.

Edge fought Styles on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 and emerged victorious. The match was a great contest that saw hard-hitting action, technical excellence, and a shocking finish.

The conclusion saw Damian Priest distract The Phenomenal One, leaving him vulnerable to a Spear from his opponent. After The Rated-R Superstar took the victory, Priest allied himself with him in a shocking turn of events.

The possibility of the former world champion running a faction is hugely exciting, as is The Archer of Infamy's alliance with him. Having knocked off an elite competitor in Styles, he has a truckload of momentum on his side.

In that regard, here are five opponents Edge could face after his match at WrestleMania 38:

#5. AJ Styles

No one would be complaining if WWE booked this match again.

There's no way WWE won't run it back. Edge beating AJ Styles after a distraction means the latter will be itching for a rematch. The match was excellent, so the WWE Universe will be open to seeing them compete again.

Styles taking on both his WrestleMania opponent and his new disciple will be a compelling storyline to follow. It's been a while since we saw Styles in the upper echelons of singles competition. This feud could be his grand return to the top tier of RAW.

#4. Finn Balor

Priest's issues with Balor could see the latter take on his master.

This one is an easy prediction. Damian Priest already has an enemy in Finn Balor after his repeated attacks. His new alliance with Edge to thwart AJ Styles could see his nemesis join the party.

Balor and Styles taking on The Ultimate Opportunist and his new partner would be a great stopgap feud and match heading into SummerSlam. The Prince could battle Edge in singles competition as the rivalry goes on, giving the WWE Universe another dream match to watch.

#3. RK-Bro

Now that Edge and Damian Priest are partners, they could look to run riot over the tag team division. What better way to do it than gunning straight for the champions?

The heels targeting RK-Bro would be a marquee tag team contest. Randy Orton & Riddle facing the heels will feature stellar promos and in-ring action. The four combinations of matches the feud can deliver will be great contests.

#2. The Mysterios

WWE could play the waiting game and have Edge and Priest work their way up the tag team division. Their first targets could be The Mysterios, who they'd look to make examples of.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio would be perfect opponents for the heels. The unhinged veteran and his new sidekick will make life hell for the babyfaces. Couple that with the father-son duo's unwavering spirit, and you have a cracking matchup on your hands.

The Rated-R Superstar could also attempt to get inside the head of Dominik throughout the feud. His mind games resulting in the younger Mysterio turning on his father would be phenomenal storytelling.

#1. Gable Steveson

Steveson is ready to make an impact.

Gable Steveson will soon make his WWE debut. The company has earmarked him as a main-event player, so his first impression needs to be great.

Steveson's first feud coming against Edge would be a great start to his WWE career. The latter is a seasoned veteran and will have a lot of knowledge to impart. Working alongside Edge, Steveson can polish every aspect of his game.

The Rumble 2021 winner will also work hard to bring out the best in the newcomer. It'd make it easier for Steveson to connect with the WWE Universe and establish himself in WWE.

Edited by Abhinav Singh