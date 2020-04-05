5 Opponents for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 36

Superstar returning from injury, top NXT Superstar, or Superstar who lost at WrestleMania could be potential opponents.

Lynch has now retained her RAW Women's title for a year.

Nishant Jayaram

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler, and in an empty Performance Center, The Man retained her title.

Lynch has now held the title for one full year, having won it last year at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Baszler's close friend, Ronda Rousey.

Lynch has wrestled and defeated almost everyone on the RAW roster. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for her in the weeks and months to follow.

With that, let's take a look at five possible opponents for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 36:

#5 Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch has dominated the RAW roster, so much so that WWE had to push an NXT Superstar in Shayna Baszler to face her at WrestleMania. We could see WWE push yet another NXT Superstar to RAW and have her face off against Becky Lynch.

One strong candidate from NXT is Bianca Belair. Belair impressed in the women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. And, I have a feeling that she's someone that Paul Heyman would love to have on the Red brand.

Belair said earlier this year that although she is happy at NXT, she would love to move to RAW or SmackDown. During her appearance on Lillian Garcia's podcast, this is what she said about getting called up to the main roster:

"I'm a homegrown talent, so of course with NXT, I hold it near and dear to my heart...I look forward to hopefully one day going to Raw or SmackDown. I hope it comes soon, but I know that I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing, and it'll come."

NXT creative head Triple H too spoke about Belair and how RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman or SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard could be interested in bringing her to their brand:

"But yeah, you don’t have to look past just looking at Keith Lee. You see what he looks like, who he is, his personality and what he does in the ring and you go, ‘Can I have him please?’ Same thing with Bianca Belair in the Rumble or her personality in promos."

Belair is an athletic wrestler, while her promos could possibly match with The Man's too, which will make this an interesting contest if it happens.

