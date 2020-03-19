5 Opponents for Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper in AEW

Who will be on Brodie Lee's list of victims in AEW?

Will The Dark Order take over All Elite Wrestling in the months to come?

His plan is a mystery, but here's what isn't (Pic Source: WWE)

There were rumors, but none thought it would ever come true. Luke Harper was given his release from WWE, and many thought there would be no role for him going forward, given his age. But AEW came calling, and he arrived as Brodie Lee.

The name was one that he used on the pro wrestling independent circuit before he finally arrived in WWE and became a member of The Wyatt Family. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the student has become the master, for he is here to lead his flock and dominate All Elite Wrestling.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee already making moves!! 😨 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BBnTvoweN3 — The Exalted One on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 19, 2020

Brodie Lee was revealed to be The Exalted One on AEW Dynamite and attacked Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian as punishment for denying that he existed. It's going to be interesting how he develops as a character going forward.

Here are 5 Opponents for for Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper in AEW..

#5 Christopher Daniels

Fallen Angel Indeed (Pic Source: AEW)

Christopher Daniels is a very vital part of AEW. He serves as Talent Relations behind the scenes and is a vital part of SCU. While he has been in some individual matches, he serves a far bigger purpose, and that is putting talent over.

A man like Brodie Lee would need to be an unstoppable force, who has to make his way to the top of the food chain. While Daniels is almost 50 years old, he can still move in the ring and give quality matches. Considering Daniels' has been at the center of the feud with The Dark Order, it would make sense that he would be on the chopping block.

Christopher Daniels was decimated on AEW Dynamite, and it looks like he will be Brodie Lee's first victim in a long line of matches to come.

