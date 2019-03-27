5 opponents for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 for SmackDown Women's title

The Queen captured the title on this week's SmackDown Live

On the penultimate SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 35, WWE pulled off a huge swerve when they announced that Charlotte Flair would be facing off against SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka, with the title on the line.

Most WWE fans felt that Flair, like Becky Lynch, would only have eyes on the RAW Women's title and Ronda Rousey, heading into WrestleMania 35, where the trio will face off for the RAW Women's title, which will also headline WrestleMania - a first for the women.

The match is getting a lot of attention among the WWE Universe as well as casual fans and the mainstream audience, thanks to the long build towards the match, and also the incredible Twitter exchanges that all three Superstars have had against each other.

But WWE threw a spanner in the works after Charlotte Flair won the match and became 8-time women's champion and a three-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

As of now, the SmackDown Women's title is not being defended at WrestleMania 35, but I am quite sure that the title will be on the line on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium. Here are 5 opponents for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35:

Outside Pick: Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler

WrestleMania is all about big moments, debuts, and surprises. One big surprise that could shock the audience is the introduction of a new Superstar to challenge Charlotte Flair. One Superstar who is ready to step up to the main roster from NXT is current NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler.

At NXT TakeOver: New York, on WrestleMania weekend, Baszler will be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane. If Baszler drops the belt there, it's highly likely that she will be moving to the main roster.

A way to make a big entrance to the main roster is by challenging Flair, which also ties in with the Rousey-Flair-Lynch storyline, as Baszler is close friends with Rousey.

