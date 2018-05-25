Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 Opponents for Dean Ambrose if he returns on SmackDown Live

    With the new deal in place, could Ambrose show up on the blue brand?

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 21:30 IST
    7.22K

    The Lunatic could be part of a variety of programs!
    WWE hasn't been the same without the Lunatic Fringe really. Ever since he was injured and written off television, there's been an essential component missing. Ambrose has a connection with the audience that few other performers on the roster do. Everyone's waiting impatiently for his return.

    What if Ambrose does not return on WWE RAW at all like many expect him to? With the new FOX deal, WWE SmackDown Live needs some big names to buoy the brand big time. Ambrose could be just what the doctor ordered for the blue brand.

    And therefore, in this list, I will look at 5 men who could potentially take on Dean Ambrose on SmackDown Live if he makes a return there. Let me know your thoughts and opinions on the topic.

    My list is as follows...

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

    Honorary mention: John Cena

    Both Cena and Ambrose could add to SmackDown Live's star power
    John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose is a big ticket feud for sure. It has the firepower to even main event a pay-per-view if need be. WWE may want to draw more eyeballs to SmackDown Live before it makes its way to FOX, by bringing in the big names. A Cena vs. Ambrose program could definitely draw eyeballs!

    Of course, this is provided that Cena makes his way to SmackDown Live with Ambrose. Even though he's technically a free agent, he's seemed like he's more of a RAW superstar recently. Perhaps that could change with the new deal.

    This feud could be especially interesting if Dean Ambrose were to return as a heel. It would make for very interesting television indeed.

    WWE SmackDown Dean Ambrose Shinsuke Nakamura
    Page 1 of 6 Next
