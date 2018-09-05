5 Opponents For Rey Mysterio Upon His WWE Return

It's only a matter of time before former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio makes his return to the company, as the All In show was his final non-WWE date for the foreseeable future.

Mysterio returned as a surprise in this past January's Royal Rumble match, where his appearance was met with a very positive reaction, which was the exact opposite of the reaction he got during his prior Royal Rumble appearance when he was the 30th entrant instead of Daniel Bryan.

When Mysterio does return to WWE, he'll likely return to the SmackDown brand and feud with Andrade "Cien" Almas. But, aside from Almas, there are a ton of other WWE superstars who Rey Mysterio could have incredible matches with, starting with...

#5 Finn Balor

Aside from his initial main roster push which was abruptly ended due to an injury, WWE hasn't done much with Finn Balor. In fact, it took them two years to book him in a Universal Championship rematch -- the title he never lost -- when that's probably what they should've done as soon as he returned.

If WWE wants to get Finn Balor up and running again, they should book him against Rey Mysterio when he returns to the company. It'd obviously be a great match, and it would give WWE the opportunity to turn Balor heel, where he'd probably be a lot more effective.

If done correctly, Mysterio vs. Balor could be a match of the year candidate in WWE.

