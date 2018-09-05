Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Opponents For Rey Mysterio Upon His WWE Return

Aaron H
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.86K   //    05 Sep 2018, 05:52 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

It's only a matter of time before former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio makes his return to the company, as the All In show was his final non-WWE date for the foreseeable future.

Mysterio returned as a surprise in this past January's Royal Rumble match, where his appearance was met with a very positive reaction, which was the exact opposite of the reaction he got during his prior Royal Rumble appearance when he was the 30th entrant instead of Daniel Bryan.

When Mysterio does return to WWE, he'll likely return to the SmackDown brand and feud with Andrade "Cien" Almas. But, aside from Almas, there are a ton of other WWE superstars who Rey Mysterio could have incredible matches with, starting with...

#5 Finn Balor

Enter caption
Enter caption

Aside from his initial main roster push which was abruptly ended due to an injury, WWE hasn't done much with Finn Balor. In fact, it took them two years to book him in a Universal Championship rematch -- the title he never lost -- when that's probably what they should've done as soon as he returned.

If WWE wants to get Finn Balor up and running again, they should book him against Rey Mysterio when he returns to the company. It'd obviously be a great match, and it would give WWE the opportunity to turn Balor heel, where he'd probably be a lot more effective.

If done correctly, Mysterio vs. Balor could be a match of the year candidate in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Daniel Bryan Rey Mysterio
Aaron H
ANALYST
WWE News: Rey Mysterio comments on his current WWE status 
RELATED STORY
10 Possible feuds for Rey Mysterio
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Rey Mysterio...
RELATED STORY
5 best matches of Rey Mysterio in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Intriguing Opponents For CM Punk Upon His WWE Return
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Rey Mysterio to finally make his WWE...
RELATED STORY
6 Dream Matches for Rey Mysterio that can take WWE by storm
RELATED STORY
7 times Rey Mysterio was a real-life superhero
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio possibly on his way to the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio announced for WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us