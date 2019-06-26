×
5 superstars who should have a feud with Seth Rollins

Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Jun 2019, 20:41 IST

Seth Rollins v Samoa Joe will be a key battle to look out for
Seth Rollins emerged victorious at Stomping Grounds when he went against Baron Corbin for the WWE Universal Championship. At a PPV named similar to his finisher, Rollins stomped his way to victory after Becky Lynch attacked the special guest referee Lacey Evans.

Seth Rollins still has the danger of Brock Lesnar looming large, but when Brock Lesnar plans to cash-in is still a mystery.

A plethora of top level heels are waiting for Seth Rollins on RAW as well as Smackdown, should he choose to use the Wild Card Rule. Fans and critics alike have reacted negatively to Corbin receiving multiple opportunities for the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship in a mixed tag team match against Corbin and Lacey Evans, with Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship on the line as well.

We look at five possible superstars who Seth Rollins must face during his stint as the Universal Champion.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has defeated Seth Rollins in the past. Could he do it again?
Drew McIntyre has defeated Seth Rollins in the past. Could he do it again?

When Seth Rollins first won the Universal Championship in April, Drew McIntyre was considered by many as the next challenger for the top championship on RAW. However, McIntyre continued his rivalry with Roman Reigns and aligned himself with the Best in the World, Shane McMahon.

Drew McIntyre is one of the most complete superstars in WWE today. A tall, charismatic superstar who can cut brilliant promos and wrestle high quality matches is something Vince McMahon and WWE creative can easily get behind.

McIntyre was labeled as the Chosen One during his first stint with WWE back in 2010, and he must be elevated to the main event as soon as possible.

Mcintyre and Rollins have produced great encounters in the past and with both the superstars having played out some high-voltage matches in the recent past, this could be a mouth-watering clash.


Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds The Shield WWE Seth Rollins Samoa Joe WWE Network
