5 Opponents for Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 35

Vishal Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 180 // 05 Nov 2018, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mr.Wrestlemania returns for one final Wrestlemania

At Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe witnessed the return of one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of sports entertainment after 8 years of retirement to team up with his best friend "The Game" Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction in the main event of the show

Although the match involved four part-timers who are past their prime, Shawn Michaels was easily the best wrestler in the match. This is not the HeartBreak Kid of 1996, but still, there is clearly still some gas left in the tank to continue and have one or two matches before he calls it a day one final time.

The tag team match at Crown Jewel might have been the climax of the DX-Brothers of Destruction storyline because of Triple H's unfortunate injury, and also there is no meaningful story left to tell. This can give Shawn Michaels a chance to move onto singles competition.

If Shawn Michaels indeed returns for one more singles match, it will likely be at the grandest stage of them all. Here are 5 opponents for Shawn Michaels if he makes a comeback at Wrestlemania 35.

#5 Seth Rollins

This match can top this Wrestlemania moment

Seth Rollins has been red-hot since his performance in the gauntlet match earlier this year and he is easily the most over babyface on the entire roster right now. This feud and match against Shawn Michaels can raise his stock to whole new level.

Michaels and Rollins are two wrestlers who share a similar career path. They both were once part of a famous tag team, then turned their back on their partners to become a successful singles wrestler.

Seth Rollins is currently involved in a feud of the year candidate against his former Shield-brother Dean Ambrose after Ambrose finally snapped and turned on Seth moments after winning the RAW tag team championship, and this story is likely to be dragged out till Wrestlemania 35. This decreases the possibility of a Seth Rollins Vs Shawn Michaels match at Wrestlemania, but this is one match that fans will be heavily invested in it happens.

1 / 5 NEXT