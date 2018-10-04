10 Matches that will make WrestleMania 35 better than this year's edition

Vishal Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.49K // 04 Oct 2018, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Possibly the last WrestleMania for John Cena

Wrestlemania is the biggest event in the wrestling industry. This is chiefly due to the booking of the show, but the product in the recent times has not been what the fans want it to be. There were two extreme bookings in even the last year Mania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Wrestlemania 34 is considered as an average show with some monumental moments like Kingslayer finally capturing the IC title, Daniel Bryan making his much-awaited comeback, and shockingly a good debut by Ronda Rousey in an inter-gender match, and some questionable bookings like Charlotte ending Asuka's undefeated run, Lesnar retaining the Universal Championship, and Undertaker squashing John Cena.

Here are 11 matches that WWE needs to make so that Wrestlemania 35 does not end up like Wrestlemania 34, and become one of the best Wrestlemanias of all-time.

#10 John Cena vs Braun Strowman

John Cena puts over Braun Strowman

Last year, this match happened on RAW, where Braun Strowman stood tall after decimating John Cena, but the Wrestlemania version will so much different than this.

These two competitors are the biggest box draws till date. Cena is the biggest superstar in WWE right now and Strowman is still the hottest act in the company today. So putting them against each other is a no-brainer.

Strowman has an aura around him, just like Stone Cold Steve Austin had around him. When his music hits, you know hell is about to break loose.

Cena is also one of the fewest superstars who can work well with the bigger sized athletes, his matches with Mark Henry and The Big Show is a testament to this statement.

The Cenation Leader is at the fag end of his illustrious career, and what better person to put over than Strowman. This match can truly be the end of an era.

1 / 10 NEXT