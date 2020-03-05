5 Opponents for the Street Profits now that they're the RAW Tag Team Champions

Does anyone want the smoke after Rollins and Murphy?

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins don't have much time to celebrate. After defeating Seth Rollins and the artist formerly known as Buddy Murphy to win the RAW Tag Team Titles this past Monday, they are putting the gold on the line in a rematch this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.

There's always a chance The Street Profits could drop the Titles back the Monday Night Messiah and his disciple, but with Rollins and Kevin Owens seemingly on a collision course for WrestleMania, smart money is on Ford and Dawkins retaining. Which means they'll have the gold heading into WrestleMania.

That begs the question, who wants the smoke? Who will step up and challenge the new top dogs of the RAW Tag Team Division? That may depend on when exactly The Profits defend the Titles next.

With an already stacked WrestleMania card, there's no guarantee the titles will be on the line in Tampa, Florida. This means it's possible the upcoming Superstar shake up will bring new challengers. Let's take a look at a few possible opponents for the Street Profits.

#1 The AOP

It'd be fitting for Rollins' other disciples to step up

It seemed a like curious decision at the time to put the Titles on Rollins and Murphy when the Messiah already had an established Tag Team in his stable. If the Profits walk away with the titles this Sunday, it would make a lot of sense for The AOP to step up and try to win the gold back for their group.

Akam and Rezar have paid their dues. They had a great run in NXT before moving up to the "main roster" in 2018. Despite winning the RAW Tag Team Titles for a brief time that year, it's taken a long time for them to find their footing. Now that they have it, it's time to do some damage. A RAW Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 36 could do wonders for both teams involved as they try to set themselves apart from the rest of the tag division.

The last time AOP were in the Tag Team Title picture they won the belts off the man who is now their Messiah and Dean Ambrose was still with the company. It's time they re-enter the Championship scene.

