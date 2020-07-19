5 Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW after Brian Cage

Jon Moxley had a rough couple of weeks. His wife, Renee Young, was diagnosed with COVID-19. His friend Danny Havoc passed away at the tragically young age of 34. You certainly wouldn’t blame him for not having his full focus on professional wrestling.

But at AEW Fight for the Fallen, Jon Moxley showed up in a big way. He had excellent in-ring work throughout the World Title Match. When Taz threw in the towel, Moxley retained his title yet again. Jon Moxley is having one of the best years in his professional career and it was truly on full display last Wednesday night.

The question is, what happens next for Mox? AEW had had a pattern on bringing in fresh talent and having Jon Moxley defeat him on a major show. As we look forward to the AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, Jon Moxley is going to need a credible opponent to face on that major event. It will be a real challenge.

As we look forward to the future AEW World Title Opponents, I present my list of top five opponents for Jon Moxley after his Brian Cage victory:

#5 Chris Jericho

Is it time to revisit this long feud?

Chris Jericho has been really busy lately. Whether it is fighting The Elite, discussing his role as the Demo King or getting drenched in gallons of orange juice. Chris Jericho has been doing some great work against Orange Cassidy in recent weeks. But he isn’t called Le Champion for nothing.

Chris Jericho was excellent as the top guy in the company. It seems strange he never really got a rematch with Moxley for the AEW World Title. Jericho could show his frustration with being ignored in the AEW title hunt and with some just cause. He led the company quite successfully at the World Champ for nearly six months. It seems time for him to get another shot at the man he stole his title.