5 opponents for Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have become a dominant duo on WWE SmackDown.

Kross' initial run on the main roster was a complete disaster. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon decided to take away everything that made Karrion an interesting character and shockingly, it didn't work out. Karrion debuted on the main roster in a bizarre mask, without Scarlett, and with a loss to Jeff Hardy.

Triple H brought Karrion and Scarlett back to the company earlier this year and they have been far more impactful on the main roster this time around. Scarlett has competed in a few matches at live events and may be gearing up for a return to the ring on television.

Listed below are five opponents for the power couple in WWE.

#5. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon could face Karrion Kross & Scarlett in WWE

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon Congratulations to everybody who worked so hard to make tonight’s #Smackdown come to life! From our crew to the @wwe superstars to the team at the PC, it was awesome! I especially liked that new announcer, @TripleH , he was a cameraman too! Like the man said, we do it all for you! Congratulations to everybody who worked so hard to make tonight’s #Smackdown come to life! From our crew to the @wwe superstars to the team at the PC, it was awesome! I especially liked that new announcer, @TripleH, he was a cameraman too! Like the man said, we do it all for you! https://t.co/3cbHCGV44B

Triple H has hung up his boots for good due to health reasons, but the wrestling business is a wild industry. The Game may decide to return for one more match down the line and perhaps team up with his wife once again at WrestleMania.

The Game and Stephanie McMahon lost to Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed tag team match. They may want to improve their record as a team and challenge Karrion and Scarlett at a future WrestleMania.

#4. Jimmy Uso and Naomi (if she returns to WWE)

If Naomi ever finds her way back to WWE, she and Jimmy Uso will become one of the true power couples in the company. Naomi walked out of the May 16th edition of RAW and hasn't appeared since. While she has been gone, The Bloodline has become the hottest act in all of professional wrestling.

Naomi and Jimmy could bring their real-life relationship onto the screen, and Naomi could have The Bloodline backing her up in the women's division. Karrion Kross and Scarlett may want to challenge the power couple and establish themselves as a threat on the main roster.

#3. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Johnny Gargano welcomes Candice LeRae back to WWE Johnny Gargano welcomes Candice LeRae back to WWE 💯 https://t.co/nE1gHZ469s

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both recently returned to the company after stepping away to welcome their newborn son to the family. The Poison Pixie and Johnny Wrestling have been stuck in the same place on the card since their debut and could use an interesting rivalry to get the fans invested in them.

Gargano could step away from playing detective in The Miz and Dexter Lumis storyline and head on over to the blue brand to challenge Kross and Bordeaux.

#2. Emma and Madcap Moss

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently teased this storyline but nothing of substance ever came to fruition.

Emma recently returned to the company and accepted an Open Challenge from SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. She gave it everything she had but ultimately tapped out once The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her in the armbar. Madcap Moss and Emma are a real-life couple and WWE has brought that to the screen on the blue brand.

Moss gave Emma words of encouragement during backstage conversations on SmackDown, and Emma checked on Madcap after he lost to Karrion Kross on the November 18th show. It looked like WWE was setting up a rivalry between the two couples, but Kross has moved on to a feud with Rey Mysterio. Time will tell if the two couples ever battle inside the squared circle.

#1. Rhea Ripely & Dominik Mysterio

While not a real-life couple, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have a bizarre on-screen relationship. Ripley appears to be in full control of Dominik, so if she wants to feud with Karrion and Scarlett, it is a sure bet that Mysterio will be by her side.

Rhea vaulted to leader of Judgment Day following Edge's banishment from the group. Many fans believed that Finn Balor or Damian Priest would assume the role, but Ripley's on-screen presence is undeniable and she's without a doubt the biggest star of the group.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett may have more chemistry in the ring together, but Rhea Ripley is an evil genius that has lured Dominik away from the guidance of his legendary father. It would be fun to see how this match would play out if it ever were to happen on WWE TV.

