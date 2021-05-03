5 Opponents for Sheamus' WWE United States Championship open challenge on RAW- Another RETRIBUTION star unmasked?

Sheamus' WWE United States Open Challenge has, unfortunately, only led to a few run-ins with Humberto Carillo thus far. Let us not despair, dear reader, because one can safely assume that it won't be Carillo who takes Sheamus' WWE United States Championship away from him.

So who are the likely contenders who could step up and give the current WWE United States Champion the fight of his life? Here are 5 stars from RAW who could step up and challenge Sheamus!

#5 Could Keith Lee return to WWE RAW with Sheamus on his mind?

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all.



But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021

Keith Lee and Sheamus have history and now that the latter is the WWE United States Champion, a feud between them makes all the sense in the world. We do not yet know the timeline for Keith Lee's return. But we do know that he's chomping at the bit for a chance to step into the ring and slug it out with the best in the business.

I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me.



For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support.



And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 18, 2021

For Keith Lee to return and recapture the WWE United States Championship would launch him right to the top once again. And much like Sheamus, Lee too could start his own version of the open challenge, this time inviting heels like The Miz and John Morrison to come in and throw it down. Keith Lee is a fantastic sports entertainer and his matches with Sheamus would be incredible for sure.

Many have compared Keith Lee to Mark Henry in the past, and while he has a long way to go to achieve this level of success, winning the US Championship wouldn't be a bad way to start, right?

