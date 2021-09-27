5 opponents for The Usos after their win at Extreme Rules

The Bloodline continues dripping in gold after Extreme Rules, with The Usos retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Universal Champion Roman Reigns also retained the title against Demon-Finn Balor, with some help from a top rope malfunction.

Street Profits put up a valiant effort to become the new tag team champions and came mighty close at times, only to fall short.

In the end, a double superkick and a double Uso Splash on Montez Ford were enough for the champions. The Usos retained their championship as they continue to rule the tag-team roster of the blue brand.

Having said this, there could be new challengers for The Usos following WWE Draft. Some tag teams from RAW can move to SmackDown while more opponents might rise to the challenge from the blue-brand itself.

In this article, we look at five opponents for The Usos after their win at Extreme Rules.

#5 Alpha Acadamey vs. The Usos

On the last episode of SmackDown before Extreme Rules, The Alpha Academy confronted The Usos as The Bloodline walked out to the ring.

Otis and Chad Gable will be looking to put their names in the hat to challenge the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. If this rivalry does start to shape up, the exciting aspect would be to see Otis and Chad turn babyface for the contest.

The Usos are one of the biggest heels on the SmackDown roster, and if the Alpha Academy turns babyface, the contest will create a lot more intrigue. The brut strength of Otis will undoubtedly be a lot for Jimmy and Jey to handle.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy