5 Opponents for Tyson Fury if he returns to WWE

Tyson Fury is the greatest heavyweight boxer of his generation. When it's all said and done, he will be regarded as one of the all-time greats. Although he claims to have retired, it's hard to tell when a top-level pugilist is truly done —especially with the giant paycheck at stake.

Fury is a big WWE fan and even had a match with Braun Strowman. However, there won't be a rematch as The Monster Among Men is no longer a WWE Superstar.

The Principality Stadium Show in Cardiff this year has led many to speculate that Tyson Fury could wrestle again — as he even teased it in his recent post-fight interview. So if that were to happen, who would be the ideal opponent for The Gypsy King?

From similar-sized superstars to others who are perfect for the spot, here are a five WWE stars that Fury could face if he returns this year:

#5. The Miz

The Miz had the last laugh at WrestleMania 38

The Miz vs Tyson Fury might seem laughable at first, but if there's any superstar who isn't the same size that can make it work, it's The Miz. The two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion is often in big celebrity spots. Ever wondered why? It's because he's the perfect choice.

The Miz always makes it work and ends up making his opponents look great while making himself as detestable as possible — a lost art in modern professional wrestling. His matches against Bad Bunny and alongside Logan Paul were perfect examples of why he's selected for such spots.

He could do well to make Tyson Fury look great.

#4. Omos — The perfect-sized opponent for Tyson Fury?

Omos is the tallest superstar on the WWE roster

In terms of matching size, nobody is better suited for Fury than the Colossus Omos. The tallest superstar on the WWE roster recently aligned with MVP, and if it goes in a similar direction to MVP's alliance with Bobby Lashley, then the giant will have big things ahead of him.

Admittedly, Omos is far greener than Braun Strowman was in 2019, but a few months should be enough for The Colossus to improve. He is a rising heel superstar and would be a logical option.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has turned everything he touched into gold in 2022

Sami Zayn has been on fire and not just recently. The last two years have seen the Canadian star up his game as a heel. Only a few years ago - it would have been hard to imagine him as a villain in the first place.

But here we are, five years later, and Zayn is already one of the most entertaining characters on the roster. It seems like anything he touches turns to gold, and it's no surprise that WWE was quick to offer him a new contract.

While he may not fit the size for a Tyson Fury feud, there is no superstar on the roster who could make it more entertaining than Sami Zayn. Who said that a program with Fury needs to be a serious one in the first place?

#2. Otis

Otis is arguably having the best run of his career despite 2020 being more successful. His momentum two years ago led to an on-screen romance with Mandy Rose, an incredible WrestleMania program with Dolph Ziggler, and a shocking Money in the Bank victory.

However, from a character standpoint, his alliance with Chad Gable has only gotten better. Otis has the size and frame to make a match with Fury seem credible.

Gable would essentially carry the feud on the mic and make it as entertaining as possible. This is a money feud waiting to happen.

#1. Drew McIntyre

It wouldn't make sense to have this list without the one and only Drew McIntyre. He has been the only superstar actively calling out Tyson Fury, and the announcement of the stadium show in Cardiff has only ramped up anticipation.

While many want to see McIntyre face Reigns on that show, a match against Tyson Fury wouldn't be so bad in itself. Fury even mentioned the Scottish star in a press conference after his recent win over Dillon Whyte.

It will be interesting to see if the two clash horns in Wales or even before. It's another big-money match.

