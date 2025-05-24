5 opponents for the Wyatt Sicks after their shocking return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks crashed the SmackDown main event match between the WWE Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits, and Fraxiom. The contest was headed into its closing stretch, but both DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns emerged.

Montez Ford hit them with a flip out of the ring before returning for a winning Frog Splash. Before he could hit the move, the lights went black, and Uncle Howdy's minions stood in the middle of the ring.

They attacked everyone in and out of the ring, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake. This article looks at five potential targets The Wyatt Sicks could feud with after finally appearing on SmackDown.

#5. DIY and Candice LeRae reunited on SmackDown

DIY should be an easy target for the Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy hit Johnny Gargano with Sister Abigail to finish off their assault. Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa betrayed the Motor City Machine Guns to capture gold.

The Wyatt Sicks have focused on those performers who have abused, mistreated, or betrayed friends. DIY has done just that, and even turned on each other more than once.

Adding LeRae also means Nikki Cross has someone to torment instead of just standing there to creep people out.

#4. The Street Profits are currently the top duo on SmackDown

While they adopted a new attitude, theme song, and attire, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins didn't really betray anyone. Still, they did facilitate even more of the madness that's plagued SmackDown's tag division.

The Wyatt Sicks never pursued gold in earlier appearances, but they have enough stars to join the division. It could be Uncle Howdy and another member.

Any combination of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis could easily field a team to compete for tag team gold. Rowan is a former tag team champion in his own right.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks target Solo Sikoa

The Wyatt Sicks have feuded with Chad Gable and Karrion Kross. They even warned the Miz not to turn on R-Truth. Few stars have betrayed as many people in a short time as Solo Sikoa.

He initially turned on his brothers, the Usos, as well as Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Sikoa started his own Bloodline last year, but injuries ravaged the once-dominating group.

Writers have planted several seeds behind Solo betraying yet another "family member" ever since Jacob Fatu rose in popularity. The Wyatt Sicks focus on people who have done family wrong. Sikoa made his career doing just that.

#2. Charlotte Flair desperately needs a character change

Alexa Bliss has tried to warn Charlotte Flair that she probably needs a friend/someone watching her back. She couldn't defeat Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 and failed to qualify for Money in the Bank.

Little Miss Bliss qualified for the match after offering her hand in friendship to Flair, claiming The Queen was helpful to her in the early stages of her NXT career.

Selfish and narcissistic people often pay for their own hubris and overconfidence, and Flair has those traits in spades.

The group could target the Queen for her lack of humility. She also destroyed Nikki Cross' one major title run, which can be revisited as a possible reason for attacking her.

#1. John Cena wants to ruin wrestling

John Cena buried Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, but put him over in the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36. It was against the Fiend persona where Cena went through a multiverse of "what ifs" surrounding his career.

The match teased a potential heel turn as if "Hollywood Cena" joined the NWO. Since Cena turned his back on the family that is the WWE Universe, the Wyatt Sicks can punish him for his transgressions.

Without the fans, Cenation wouldn't exist, and he would have been booed out of the arena well before his heel turn.

