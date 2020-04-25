Surely Shawn Michaels could've done better than making fun of Stephanie McMahon?

Expectations from this week's SmackDown were quite high following a great show last week where WWE showed that it could work wonders even with limited Superstars at hand. Unfortunately, this iteration of the Blue brand flattered to deceive.

The show began with a great nine-man staredown to elevate the SmackDown tag team division and followed it up with great Money in the Bank qualifiers. However, the second half of the show was simply too bland for my liking. The highlight of this week's SmackDown, i.e., Triple H's 25th anniversary, resulted in a rather subpar segment leaving much to be desired.

Thus, there could've been a myriad of ways in which WWE could've improved this week's show. So without further ado, let's look at some of the opportunities that the Creative missed out on this week.

#5 Giving Sonya Deville the spotlight to shine again

Sonya Deville certainly shone the brightest last week

While we were already expecting Sonya Deville to eventually turn on Mandy Rose, nobody would have thought that she would be so good on the mic. Deville cut a promo last week that drew a lot of eyeballs and praise from fans worldwide. So WWE should have made an attempt to get her involved this week as well.

If you've seen her matches, Deville is a brilliant fighter and if she can back that up with scathing words, that's the best possible combination to thrust her into the title picture which she very much deserves to be a part of.

With the announcement that Mandy Rose would be taking on Carmella for a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase, it would have made even more sense for Deville to come out and blame her former best friend for stealing another opportunity.

That would even build the hype for next week's show. With The Golden Goddess set to be in action, there would be a much higher expectation of Deville possibly getting involved to cost Mandy her opportunity.