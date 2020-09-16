5 options for Zelina Vega following her split from Andrade 

Zelina Vega has been seen as the business manager of Andrade over the past few years, ever since they became one of the most popular pairings in NXT.

In recent months, Zelina Vega has taken on a number of new projects including former NXT stars Austin Theory and Angel Garza. This has led to some issues with her original employee.

Andrade and Angel Garza came to blows last night on Monday Night RAW and Zelina Vega made the decision to walk away from both men, but where does this leave her?

Later in the night, she seemed to make it clear that she wanted the RAW Women's Championship. That could easily be an option for Zelina Vega, who has a wealth of experience both inside and outside of the ring.

#5 Zelina Vega could sign another NXT star

Zelina Vega seems to be a big supporter of NXT's developmental system, since she has been the one to bring both Austin Theory and Angel Garza up to the main roster in 2020.

Whilst this hasn't really helped Zelina Vega push forward in her career and has instead caused a number of issues with her business partner Andrade, it is an option.

Zelina Vega could decide to cut ties with both Garza and Andrade moving forward and instead head back down to NXT. There, she could recruit another star that she could then manage on the main roster.

She has already proved her skills as a manager and could easily find a star in NXT happy to allow her to assist them in a move to the main roster.