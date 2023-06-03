WWE's upcoming Monday Night Raw will reportedly feature Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight Championship defense as Damian Priest challenges for the red brand's top prize.

The match is sure to intensify the ongoing feud betwixt The Visionary and the enforcer of The Judgement Day.

Put simply, this bout will serve as a continuation of an existing feud.

Here are 5 possible outcomes for Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest on WWE Monday Night Raw.

#5 Seth Rollins scores a DQ victory over Damian Priest

While Seth Rollins had AJ Styles watching his back last week, this seemingly won't be the case for the upcoming show. Instead, it looks as though Rollins will have to confide in new allies to even the odds for what might be the beginning of a longstanding rivalry with Finn Balor.

Perhaps WWE isn't planning for Rollins to take on Balor in a Money in the Bank after all. In lieu of that, perhaps Rollins scores a DQ finish as a way to keep Priest from being pinned.

Over the next few weeks, Judgement Day's numbers game could prove to be too much for Rollins. So much so that fans start to believe that he wouldn't be able to successfully retain his title against Priest in a championship rematch.

#4 Seth Rollins stomps Damian Priest into oblivion and picks up a clean win

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

While he may be the most imposing member of The Judgement Day (barring Rhea Ripley), Priest's win/loss record in crunch matches leaves a lot to be desired.

He came up short in his match against Bad Bunny at WWE's Backlash PLE. While both men are due their share of praise for delivering a great match, Priest was still the one taking the L.

Looking back at this year's WrestleMania, you may remember that Priest was the only member of his faction who didn't have a match on WWE's show of shows.

This isn't to say that the former United States Champion has been booked to look like a jobber in recent months, as Priest does have some impressive victories to his name.

All in all, the 40-year-old is neutral in terms of booking, but a clean loss to Rollins via Stomp won't do him any favors right now.

#3 The Judgement Day attacks Seth Rollins, and a bout between the two is set for WWE's Money in the Bank PLE.

While Priest may put up a good fight, his match could see him taking a Stomp from Rollins and falling to the back of the line whilst Balor challenges for The World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank.

Moreover, the match itself might be a trap set by The Judgement Day in order to lure Rollins in.

This potential decision by WWE may be perceived as a huge letdown for a lot of fans who wanted a clear-cut winner.

On the other hand, a world championship match on free cable is typically an indication that the defending titleholder will not be losing his/her strap that night anyway, so no harm, no foul.

#2 Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest ends in a double count-out

It's happened on several occasions in the past, and it shouldn't be ruled out for this match.

While it may not be the most popular decision, there's a possibility that Rollins and Priest could be preoccupied with pummeling each other on the outside of the ring to notice the referee counting to ten.

More times than not, WWE's weekly episodic programming is not only meant to entertain but also keep fans invested for an upcoming Premium Live Event. This is one of the biggest reasons DQ and count-out finishes are so frequent on Raw and SmackDown.

Fortunately for the company, many fans understand this concept, and it usually doesn't get scrutinized as long as it makes sense.

#1 Dominik Mysterio interferes on Damian Priest's behalf

We've discussed both Finn Balor and Damian Priest as potential challengers, but let's not negate the fact that Dominik is also an option.

No, seriously, Mysterio is arguably the best heel in WWE at the moment, and pairing him with a fan favorite like Rollins would make for a smart move.

At this point, Seth's bad blood with the faction isn't subjected to just one member, but that could all change if Dom sticks his nose where it doesn't belong during the climax of Seth's bout with Priest.

