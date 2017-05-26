5 outrageous things that Randy Orton has gotten away with in the WWE

The benefits of being an extremely talented third-generation Superstar...

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 23:07 IST

Wonder what those voices must be telling him...

Someone once said that if you had to assemble the perfect pro wrestler, it would turn out like Randy Orton. 13 World Titles to his name, a badass persona to die for and one of the most over move-sets in contemporary pro wrestling.

Yet, why is it that Randy polarises opinion unlike any other top guy in recent history?

Of course, in terms of the spectrum of reaction that is elicited from the audience, no one divides opinion like John Cena. But beneath all the play-hate, everyone knows Cena is a good guy. Most of us actually like John Cena.

Can we say the same for Randy Orton, though?

And that is in no small part due to how he comes across as an annoying and entitled character in reality. No matter how strongly he may be attuned to his “Viper” persona on WWE programming, one can almost sense that his on-screen character borrows off from who he really is – cold, unforgiving and calculative with a vicious mean streak to go.

For Vince McMahon and co, however, Randy Orton has been their golden boy from day one, given a monster push that is still going strong 15 years on from his debut. In addition, it would seem that whenever he’s transgressed the boundaries of good conduct (plentifully, mind you), he’s been let off with nothing but a slap on the wrist too.

Sometimes, the extent to which the WWE was willing to bend over backwards to let his misdemeanours slide has been nothing short of alarming – especially when put into perspective by how little other Superstars have to do to fall afoul of the powers that be.

Blatant favouritism, blind partiality or however else you choose to term it, Randy Orton is WWE’s very own Prince of Darkness. And here are 5 instances where he totally got away with misdeeds that almost every other WWE Superstar would have been punished for.

#5 Wrecking a hotel room

Randy Orton’s been known to throw a hissy fit when things don’t go his way... like blatantly berating Kofi Kingston on live national television for screwing up a punt kick/RKO spot or costing Mr. Kennedy his WWE career by making a big deal out of a slightly botched backdrop.

Well, he took his temper tantrums to another level in 2007, while touring Europe with the WWE.

Apparently, Orton had the stomach bug (an excuse propagated by the WWE to explain away his actions, no doubt) and acted out in his hotel room because he was in pain. When they found him the next morning, he was passed out having wrecked $50,000 worth of furniture and equipment.

What did the WWE do? They sent him back home for “unprofessional conduct” and had him pay for the damages out of his own pocket.

Everyone was talking about him being cut and this being the final straw that broke the camel’s back (he was notoriously ill-tempered and hard to work with then) but when they came back, the incident was forgotten and Orton resumed his winning ways.