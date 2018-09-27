5 Pairs of Tag-Teams Who Were Once Bitter Rivals

Saurav Chaudhary FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 526 // 27 Sep 2018, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bitter Enemies, Better Tag-Teams

We've seen quite often tag teams turn into bitter rivals and the vice-versa. These types of things happen sometimes in the pro-wrestling business.

The decision of breaking or bringing them together has benefited many superstars over the due course of time. A good example of this would be The Shield.

In the case of The Shield, both things have happened. Their tag team was broken when Seth Rollins turned his back on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. And Now they are back together and stronger than ever after being booked as rivals.

This decision of breaking up this team was right all along as it pushed all three members as singles competitors.

Though we've seen less bitter rivals turns into a tag-team, it happens.

A few examples of this are The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit, and many many more.

So, today in the feature let's take a look at those pair of tag teams who were once thirsty for each other's blood before turning into a tag team.

#5 Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro are the perfect examples of the bitter enemies who turned into a tag team

The Bar is a tag-team which was brought together by the former general manager of Raw, Mick Foley. He turned Sheamus (Heel) and Cesaro (babyface) into a tag team after their heated rivalry.

In the draft of 2016, both men were drafted to Raw. As the two men were the last televised picks of Raw, they soon started their feud.

Both men were seen interfering in each other matches, due to which Mick Foley announced a Best of Seven Series. Sheamus won first three matches of the series and Cesaro the next three, leaving their series tied at 6-6.

In the final match of this series, the match was ruled a no contest and there was no clear winner. Foley promised that the winner would get a title opportunity in future, so he paired them up as The Bar and gave them a shot at the Raw tag team titles instead of a single title opportunity.

After a few matches for the titles, both men finally defeated then-Raw team champions, The New Day, breaking their record setting 483 day reign at Roadblock.

1 / 5 NEXT