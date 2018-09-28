5 part-time Wrestlers who can still go, and five who need to retire

At one point, to truly make money in sports entertainment a wrestler could expect to be on the road most of the time. 300 plus dates per year was the industry standard, and this doesn't include time spent traveling between cities, working out, and finding lodging.

These days, however, there are a slew of part-time wrestlers who basically compete whenever they feel like it. They no longer feel the financial pressure to wrestle full time, or their bodies simply cannot handle the strain anymore. Still, others utilize wrestling to draw attention to their other entertainment projects, such as reality television shows.

While some of these part-time wrestlers do a great job and thrill the audiences in their limited appearances, others are not so impressive. There's nothing that a fan hates worse than someone just showing up for a paycheck, and the superstar loses credibility as well as the promotion they work for.

Here are five part-time wrestlers who fans love to watch, and five that need to quit for good.

Can still go: Chris Jericho

In a career that has spanned nearly three decades, Chris Jericho has seemingly done it all. He fought on both sides in the Monday Night War, was the first ever Unified WWE World champion, and has wrestled in nearly every corner of the world.

Despite the many years of wear and tear, Jericho still performs as crisply as he did in 1995, and he constantly re-invents himself and his look to stay fresh and relevant. His recent appearance at All In shocked the wrestling world, and proved that there are still possible surprises in wrestling even in the internet age.

Jericho may not be a full time performer, but he still entertains his fans on a world class level.

