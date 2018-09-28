Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 part-time Wrestlers who can still go, and five who need to retire

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
214   //    28 Sep 2018, 12:29 IST

<p>

At one point, to truly make money in sports entertainment a wrestler could expect to be on the road most of the time. 300 plus dates per year was the industry standard, and this doesn't include time spent traveling between cities, working out, and finding lodging.

These days, however, there are a slew of part-time wrestlers who basically compete whenever they feel like it. They no longer feel the financial pressure to wrestle full time, or their bodies simply cannot handle the strain anymore. Still, others utilize wrestling to draw attention to their other entertainment projects, such as reality television shows.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While some of these part-time wrestlers do a great job and thrill the audiences in their limited appearances, others are not so impressive. There's nothing that a fan hates worse than someone just showing up for a paycheck, and the superstar loses credibility as well as the promotion they work for.

Here are five part-time wrestlers who fans love to watch, and five that need to quit for good.

Can still go: Chris Jericho

<p>

In a career that has spanned nearly three decades, Chris Jericho has seemingly done it all. He fought on both sides in the Monday Night War, was the first ever Unified WWE World champion, and has wrestled in nearly every corner of the world.

Despite the many years of wear and tear, Jericho still performs as crisply as he did in 1995, and he constantly re-invents himself and his look to stay fresh and relevant. His recent appearance at All In shocked the wrestling world, and proved that there are still possible surprises in wrestling even in the internet age.

Jericho may not be a full time performer, but he still entertains his fans on a world class level.


1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena The Undertaker
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
4 WWE Superstars who should retire soon and 4 who should not
RELATED STORY
11 Wrestlers who are still going strong in the business
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Should Retire The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 Stars who need to go into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could retire soon
RELATED STORY
10 Wrestlers who are secretly huge nerds
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers who may retire in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Current WWE Wrestlers Who Could Replace Jeff Hardy
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who can increase Raw ratings if they return
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 7 current Wrestlers who deserve to become World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us