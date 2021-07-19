6 past WWE women who could also join Chelsea Green and Mickie James at IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling had a ton of surprises at this year's Slammiversary with a whole ton of them involving the much-lauded Knockouts and Knockouts Tag-Team division.

We saw The Hot Mess return to IMPACT to team up with her real-life partner Matt Cardona against Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers in a mixed tag-team match, which the re-debuting star and her partner won. Chelsea Green also made her debut for Ring Of Honor this month.

Also appearing were former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and a returning former WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James. who is now also affiliated with NWA.Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo's surprise opponent but failed to win the IMPACT Title.

This led to Mickie James appearing and asking Purrazzo to appear on NWA's upcoming all-women show. The Virtuoso impolitely refused James' offer, leading to her getting slapped and superkicked out of the ring.

But which other women, specifically WWE alumni, would be great fits for IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division? Here are five past WWE women who could join Mickie James and Chelsea Green in IMPACT.

#6. and #5. Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) would be great in IMPACT

The Impact Knockouts Division is currently being carried by roughly two teams (albeit two more teams than WWE's tag team division), Fire 'N' Flava and new champions Rosemary and Havok.

But there's a ready-made, highly entertaining and very popular tag-team on the free agent market right now that can add a much-needed, shall we say 'IIconic' element.

The former IIconics Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were released from WWE alongside Chelsea Green and Mickie James. Now going by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, the duo are free to sign up for another wrestling company and would be a great fit for IMPACT Wrestling.

