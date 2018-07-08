3 shows that WWE should bring back soon

Talking Smack was a huge hit with the fans

WWE is known for re-creating or re-branding some of the best characters and products from time to time. The company re-packaged Husky Harris into Bray Wyatt and Skip Sheffield as Ryback.

The company also revived some of its pay-per-views and also announced some new ones like 'Great Balls of Fire.' It brought the mixed match challenge and Mae Young Classic which really turned heads and gave us some good wrestlers like Kairi Sane and Kavita Devi.

While Kairi is in NXT right now, Kavita is training at the performance centre to make her presence in the WWE.

If new shows like these can generate so much buzz, think about what would happen if WWE brought back their famous and most loved shows, and in this article, we take a look at 3 of those classics:

#3 WWE Tough Enough

Are you Tough Enough?

The show ran for 6 seasons which showcased a simple yet amazing concept where contestants would go through a series of tasks in an attempt to win a contract with the WWE.

This concept could be a success in modern days because everyone wants to be a WWE superstar or official in some way or the other. The contestants would perform some of the most gruesome tasks because if you wish to be with the best professional wrestling company in the world, you have to be the best in the world too.

The contestants would earn a developmental contract to train at the WWE Performance Center, and if they are able to pass the test and training, then the road to NXT will start for them.

This will ensure that we get some of the best amongst the lot, and some great performances on the roster. It would also be a great way to promote new talent because unlike signing famous names from the independent or world wrestling scene, WWE could also create some new superstars and in the process realize some dreams too.

If the show is hosted or the contestants are trained by Stone Cold Steve Austin it would be an added advantage.