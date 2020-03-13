5 Major payoffs WWE seems to be hinting at

Brian Thornsburg

Is WWE hinting at something with The Fiend?

One of the greatest things about pro wrestling is when a storyline comes to fruition and fans experience that long awaited payoff. Of course, it's not something that happens every day and that's a part of what makes the eventual moment so special. It's the fact that we waited so long to get here, invested our self fully into the angle and saw it to conclusion.

With that being said and WWE hinting at several payoffs for fans in the very near future, here are five that seem to be the most likely based off current storylines. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us which ones you are most looking forward to seeing

#5 The Fiend winning at WrestleMania 36

The Fiend versus John Cena. Who wins?

It's no secret that some fans are still salty about John Cena defeating Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, and while The Eater of Worlds would get his momentum back by winning a steel cage match the next month, it wasn't enough to save the character. In fact, it almost seems like Wyatt's lose to Cena that night was the beginning of the end.

Even Wyatt himself admitted this was the case during an episode of The Firefly Funhouse and that Cena played a large part in fueling The Fiend character. While the answer was a surprising explanation to how Wyatt eventually devolved into The Fiend, it also hinted at something even bigger.

Think about it! If this whole circle of life thing is to be believed, then his loss to Cena was no doubt the beginning. Beyond that, the only way to rectify that is to have The Fiend finally avenge that loss at WrestleMania 36.

